HUDCO Design Award for NIT-C Professor

A.K. Kasthurba, Professor, Department of Architecture and Planning, National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C), has won the HUDCO National Design Award 2023-24 for the revitalisation of the Tali Heritage Project.

Dr. Kasthurba was presented the award by B.T. Umesh, Regional Director, HUDCO, at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram recently.

A press release said the Tali Urban Heritage project was selected for the award under the Conservation Project Category, considering the design concept and the impact of the project. Preservation of architectural identity, traditional culture, community participation, and positive utilisation of the area were the highlights of the revitalisation project.

The renovation of the Tali temple with ONGC corporate social responsibility funding in 2009 was also coordinated by Dr. Kasthurba. She has written a book on the architecture of Tali Temple published by Vastuvidya Pratistanam, Kozhikode. The revitalisation of Urban Heritage Core, Kozhikode, focusing on the Tali and Kuttichira Heritage Zones, was prepared by Dr. Kasthurba and team in 2020 on the directive of then District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao, who was also chairman, District Tourism Promotion Council.

The project report submitted by the NIT-C with an estimated cost of ₹3 crore was funded by the Tourism department.

Tali temple and its premises reflect the history of Kozhikode and memories of Zamorin’s reign during the medieval era. Temples and their environs had significance in political, social, cultural and religious events with active participation of community. The construction works were carried out by Nirmithi Kendra, Kozhikode, and mural art works by artist Nibin Raj.

The urban revitalisation project preserves and highlights the unique cultural and architectural identity of the region for future generations.

Based on the design by Prof. Kasthurba, the area was transformed into an open museum for generations to experience the rich history and culture of Kozhikode. Seating areas were provided in the space around the pond and sacred trees for the public to experience the cool tranquil environment.

The urban space with unique landscape features and lighting has transformed to a serene space for tourists and scholars, who visit Kozhikode especially during summer. The area has become appealing with the murals depicting themes of significant events in the history of Kozhikode.

The urban renewal project was shortlisted for the city beautiful award under AMRUT scheme captivating heritage urban space in the proximity of Palayam Bus stand and railway station.

The project illustrated economic, social and environmental benefits for the local community. It is a model for urban development through heritage conservation.