HSS teachers condemn decision to cut down posts

June 19, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The recent decision of the General Education department to redeploy junior teachers (Malayalam) in government higher secondary schools across the State after cutting down their posts has come in for criticism.

The department transferred 46 such teachers who work for less than seven hours a week. The highest number of them, 14, are from Kozhikode district. Thirteen are from Kannur, five are from Thiruvananthapuram, four from Kasaragod, three from Malappuram, two each are from Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Wayanad, one is from Thrissur.

Some of those from Thiruvananthapuram have been sent to Pathanamthitta and Kottayam. One teacher in Pathanamthitta has been transferred to Ernakulam, while another from Thrissur has been sent to Idukki. Some in districts such as Kozhikode have been sent to Ernakulam and Thrissur as well.

Functionaries of teachers’ unions claimed that nine posts of Hindi teachers too have been cut down. They pointed out that these steps followed another decision to dismiss English junior teachers claiming that their posts were invalid. Later, they were reinstated and reappointed following widespread protests.

S. Manoj, general secretary, Aided Higher Secondary School Teachers Association, said on Monday that cutting down posts in language subjects was in violation of the higher secondary rules. This would reduce the academic quality of teaching. The department should revoke its decision, he added.

