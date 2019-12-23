How safe is S.M. Street?

Even as the iconic Sweet Meat (S.M.) Street conjures up images of a bygone era, the reality is that the busy commercial area still figures among the high-fire risk zones in the city.

A slew of measures has been adopted since a fire breakout at a textile shop on the street gutted more than a dozen shops two years ago. Thanks to the efforts of the Department of Fire and Rescue Services and the Kerala State Electricity Board, no major incidents have been reported in the past two years.

However, more needs to be done though fire extinguishers and sprinklers have been promptly maintained in most of the 1,400 shops. Automatic fire hydrants have also been installed in a few shops. Faulty electric cables and improper wirings have been replaced with new ones. But a mere spark is enough for an inferno at places such as Oasis Compound.

Exactly two years ago, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while inaugurating the renovated S.M. Street, had hoped that the other major centres in the city could also be developed on the lines of the commercial avenue.

At least ₹6.5 crore had been spent on the renovation of the street, including ₹3 crore for laying pipelines and cables and putting safety measures in place. Now, the street has fire hydrants at different locations, and fire engines are no longer required to enter the alleys.

Facilities

Three junctions — Modieen Palli Road, Kidson Corner, and Melapalayam — have spaces for storing water, while 11 others have facilities for collecting water to meet exigencies. Trained rescue teams have also been deployed. Water can be drawn directly from the Mananchira pond.

Notwithstanding the vehement opposition from traders and merchants now and then, the project to convert the centuries-old S.M. Street into a heritage artery took off. Almost three decades ago, the Department of Tourism had envisaged a project for the street with decorated arches at its entrance, heritage lights along the pathway, and a new drainage system.

Over the years, the beautification project involving walkways has been going through a rough patch. Now, there is a ban on vehicular traffic from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. though civic society has been calling for a blanket ban to conserve the street.

Demand is rife for setting apart the available parking spaces in the area for visitors. It is time the civic authorities ensured that two-wheelers were prohibited during restricted hours. Buggy rides that began with much fanfare ended unceremoniously, and street lights are not maintained properly.