How liquor ban in Mahe impacts Vadakara

A combination of factors such as closure of bar hotels and outlets at Mahe and the return of large number of Non Resident Indians (NRIs) may have led to the unpleasant scenes at a liquor outlet at Edodi in Vadakara on Monday morning.

More than 200 persons had gathered at the Bevco outlet even before liquor retail outlets opened at 10 a.m. despite the District Collector imposing Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

“It is quite possible that the closure of the outlets at Mahe from Sunday could have led to the mad scramble at the Vakadara shop,” said P.C. Jyothish, a resident of the area.

But in all likelihood, he said, the large influx of returnees from the Gulf, especially at Villiyappaly, Vadakkara, Ayyancherry, and Kuttiyadi, had led to such a situation.

“This is an NRI belt. People are in a celebratory mood, unfazed by the threat posed by COVID-19,” he added.

Owing to the Janata Curfew, all liquor shops and bar hotels remained closed on Sunday.

That could be another reason for the rush at retail outlets as was witnessed in other places in the district such as the Bevco outlet near Sarovaram Biopark on the Kozhikode Bypass.

But then, the police did not resort to lathi charge to chase the crowd away on Monday.

Mahe, a destination of tipplers in the Vadakara and Thalassery regions, has around 60 liquor shops and bars.

The closure of 32 outlets along the national highway passing through the municipal area in the wake of a Supreme Court order in December 2016 had resulted in a similar predicament for drinkers.

For the people of Vadakara, the nearest outlet is at Kuttiyadi, which is more than 20 km away.

But Mahe is just 14 km from Vadakara. And, for the people of Thalassery, it is just 8 km away.

Quarantined people

Besides, people react differently to stressful situations following the COVID-19 outbreak. Even those who have been advised home quarantine are venturing out.

“Most people are not aware of the consequences of the stealth killer,” said K.V. Mohammed, a resident.

Those in isolation for suspected COVID-19 infection or those who are at higher risk are not positively responding to warnings from healthcare workers.

“Of course, isolation is stressful. But a possible spread of the disease is another factor that is causing fear and anxiety among people,” he said.