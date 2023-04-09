Housing scheme for landless to be launched in Kozhikode soon

April 09, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation has invited logos and suitable names from the public for its project to provide 1,000 houses to the landless and homeless in the city. The scheme will be launched by the end of April.

Mayor Beena Philip has asked the public to send in names and logos to homeforhomeless23@gmail.com by April 12.

The first phase of the project, which is a combination of several projects such as the State government’s ‘Manassodithiri Mannu’ and LIFE housing scheme, will be launched at Beypore, where the Corporation has already identified enough land for constructing several apartment complexes.

The civic body plans to form a charitable society for the implementation of the project for which organising committees will be formed in every ward. The committees headed by ward councillors will be in charge of identifying beneficiaries.

Corporation Welfare Standing Committee chairman P. Diwakaran told The Hindu that 7,274 homeless and landless people had already applied for houses under the LIFE scheme. They have been included in the Manassodithiri Mannu project under which land will be sourced from willing individuals and organisations for constructing houses or apartment complexes for the beneficiaries. Initially, the Corporation plans to provide housing to at least 1,000 people.

“The Corporation will need to raise funds for building the houses even when land is made available. Even a 500-sq.ft. house will cost a minimum of ₹14 lakh,” Mr. Diwakaran said. The government will provide ₹4.5 lakh per person under the LIFE scheme. The beneficiaries may or may not contribute ₹3 lakh, while the Corporation will have to seek the help of individuals, organisations, and establishments for the rest.

A meeting of well-wishers will be held at Hotel Malabar Palace here on April 17 to finalise details of the project.