Housing project for landless to be launched in Kozhikode on April 29

April 17, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh will officially launch the housing project of the Kozhikode Corporation for the landless and the homeless on April 29. The project is expected to benefit at least 1,000 people in the first phase.

A meeting of individuals, organisations, and establishments willing to contribute to the project was held on Monday. The meeting was inaugurated by Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, while Ports and Archives Minister Ahammad Devarkovil was the chief guest.

The project is a combination of several projects such as the State government’s ‘Manassodithiri Mannu’ and the LIFE housing scheme. So far, 7,274 homeless and landless people have applied for houses under the LIFE scheme. They have been included in the Manassodithiri Mannu project under which land will be sourced from willing individuals and organisations for constructing houses or apartment complexes for beneficiaries.

The purpose of the meeting chaired by Mayor Beena Philip was to ensure the support of interested members of the public in the project, either as monetary help, donation of land or building materials, or even ideas. The Corporation will require around ₹14 crore to materialise the project.

The meeting discussed the plan developed by Indian Institute of Architects for the apartment complex that is to be built at Beypore under the project.

Meanwhile, the Corporation is yet to announce the name or reveal the logo of the project. Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini said the entries received as part of the competition held for the purpose were not satisfactory and hence the delay.