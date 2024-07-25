GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Houses damaged, trees uprooted as whirlwind lashes Kozhikode

Kommeri and Eravathukunnu areas in Kozhikode district affected

Published - July 25, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
A house damaged in whirlwind at Eravathukunnu in Kozhikode on Thursday.

A house damaged in whirlwind at Eravathukunnu in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

More than 10 houses were damaged and several trees uprooted as a whirlwind swept through Kommeri and Eravathukunnu areas in Kozhikode district early on Thursday morning. More than five lampposts were damaged in the incident which took place around 2 a.m.

Fire and Rescue Services officials cutting down the trees which were uprooted in whirlwind at Kommeri in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Fire and Rescue Services officials cutting down the trees which were uprooted in whirlwind at Kommeri in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from the Meenchanda station said they were on duty with the support of two rescue units in the affected areas till 12 noon. Details of losses would be available only after inspection by the Revenue department, they added.

Kozhikode Corporation and Revenue officials visited the affected areas. No one sustained injuries in the incident. Power supply was restored in most locations by evening. Television and internet cables were also snapped in the affected areas.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / natural disasters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.