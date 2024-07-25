Houses damaged, trees uprooted as whirlwind lashes Kozhikode

More than 10 houses were damaged and several trees uprooted as a whirlwind swept through Kommeri and Eravathukunnu areas in Kozhikode district early on Thursday morning. More than five lampposts were damaged in the incident which took place around 2 a.m.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from the Meenchanda station said they were on duty with the support of two rescue units in the affected areas till 12 noon. Details of losses would be available only after inspection by the Revenue department, they added.

Kozhikode Corporation and Revenue officials visited the affected areas. No one sustained injuries in the incident. Power supply was restored in most locations by evening. Television and internet cables were also snapped in the affected areas.