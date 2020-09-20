Houses damaged, earth caves in after downpour in Kozhikode

21 cm rainfall, highest in State, recorded in Vadakara

Several houses were damaged, and earth caved in at many places in Kozhikode on Sunday when heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed the district.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 21 cm of rainfall, the highest in the State, was reported in Vadakara in the district between 8.30 a.m. on September 19 and 8.30 a.m. on September 20 (Sunday). Koyilandy reported 12 cm of rain, Kozhikode city 9 cm.

Though the IMD had declared an orange alert for the district for Sunday, predicting isolated heavy or very heavy rainfall, it was updated to red alert, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall of 20 cm later. An orange alert has been sounded for Monday.

Heavy rain was reported in the hilly regions of the district, and water level is rising in all rivers. Tehsildars have been asked to be on alert in view of the rising water level in Poonoor and Kuttiadi rivers. Rain seemed to have abated by afternoon in some places. According to government sources, the roof of a house belonging to Radha of Karakkadparamba at Onchiyam was damaged after a tree fell on it on Sunday. The tree branch was removed with the help of Fire and Emergency Services personnel. Similar cases were reported at Iringannur and Chengottukavu as well where houses were damaged after trees fell on them. A huge pit was formed near the BSNL office in Chevayur village, and local residents were shifted to a nearby community hall.

Two persons sustained minor injuries when a building housing a tea shop collapsed in Naduvannur village. Residents of a house were relocated when earth caved in Valayanad village. A well on the house premises of Thattarakkandi Velayudhan caved in at Olavanna, and the house suffered cracks. The house of Parakattil Mani at Puthiyangadi was partially damaged. A house in Nanminda village was fully damaged, and residents were shifted.

Water entered a few houses at Beypore, and a house was partially damaged on Francis Road in the city when a coconut tree fell on it.

The district administration has opened control rooms, and the numbers are 0495-2372966 and 2620235.