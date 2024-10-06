Housemaid, relative held on charge of theft at writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair’s house

The Nadakkavu police on Sunday (October 6, 2024) arrested a 48-year-old housemaid and her 44-year-old relative in connection with the recent gold ornament theft at the house of writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair. The suspects, identified as Santha and Prakasan, reportedly took away the gold ornaments worth ₹15 lakh in small quantities at various times using the locker key.

“Police sources said the woman who was working as a cook at the writer’s house resorted to theft with the support of her relative as she was reportedly in a huge financial crisis. In the preliminary investigation, she was not found to be a habitual offender or having involvement in any similar incident in the past,” they said.

The theft which took place at Mr. Nair’s house at East Nadakkavu in the city was reported to the police on October 4. They said about 26 sovereigns of gold including necklaces, earrings, bangles and pendants, were found missing during the detailed inspection.

There were no attempts to destroy the locker or take away other valuables kept in the bedroom. Though the housemaid was under the list of suspects from the very beginning, the arrest was recorded after a two-day long thorough investigation.

The case was investigated by a special squad under the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City). Inspector General of Police (North Zone) K. Sethuraman had also examined the crime spot based on the petition filed by Mr. Nair’s wife S.S. Saraswathi.

