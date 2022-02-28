Households in rural Kozhikode facing severe water scarcity

Revenue department yet to commence free water supply schemes

Even as rural areas of Kozhikode struggle with scarcity of potable water, wastage of water owing to delayed maintenance is a common site at several locations in the city. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

With delayed summer rain and depleting groundwater levels, several households in rural Kozhikode are facing acute shortage of potable water.

Many dug-up wells have already dried up forcing households to wait for tanker water supply. The situation is likely to worsen, as household connections of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) are yet to reach several locations.

The interior areas of Vadakara, Payyoli, and Nadapuram have been facing drinking water scarcity for over a month. Residents of these places have been fetching water from distant sources. Similarly, saline water intrusion is spoiling potable water sources of many households in coastal areas.

The panchayat-level special supply schemes, including the opening of water kiosks, are yet to be rolled out though demand for them is rife. Since water shortage is reported in isolated locations, local administrators are yet to take it up with due seriousness. As a result, residents of such areas are forced to depend on water from pipe wells.

“Last year, youth organisations supplied water in drought-hit areas. Political parties were also active. But, there has been no such move this time,” said Sabir Mohammed, a resident of Chombal. He added that the KWA or local administrators had been indifferent to the issue.

Doubling concerns of affected households, Revenue officials are yet to convene taluk- or village-level meetings to consider the scope of supplying potable water to worst-hit places. Though hundreds of water kiosks were functional in the previous years, such measures are absent now.

Several urban households too are facing scarcity of potable water with the disrupted supply by the KWA due to maintenance work and leakage. The ongoing pipe-laying work under the GAIL project were also found hitting regular supply in several areas within the Kozhikode Corporation.

Meanwhile, Revenue department sources said the potable water supply scheme could be launched within two weeks after the district administration holds a meeting to review the situation. They also expressed confidence that the crisis could be handled through the intervention of village-level Revenue squads and local administrators and resumption of the free water supply.