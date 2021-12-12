House surgeons, teachers at Kozhikode Medical College to strike work on Monday

M.K. Raghavn, MP, interacting with striking postgraduate medical students at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, on Sunday.

KOZHIKODE

12 December 2021 21:04 IST

Move in support of postgraduate medical students who are on indefinite strike

Services at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, will be hit on Monday with house surgeons and medical teachers calling for a strike in support of postgraduate medical students who have been on an indefinite strike for the past few days.

Functionaries of the Kerala House Surgeons Association said on Sunday that its members were forced to work more in the wake of the indefinite strike. Adding to the mental pressure was the deplorable incident that occurred at the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, where a house surgeon was physically attacked and verbally abused, they said. In protest against the delay in resolving the issues raised by the postgraduate medical students, the house surgeons would observe a 24-hour token strike from Monday morning, boycotting all non-emergency services. They would take out a demonstration at the Kozhikode medical college condemning the Alappuzha incident as well.

Meanwhile, members of the Kerala Government Postgraduate Medical Teachers Association too have called for a three-hour strike on Monday from 8 a.m. Apart from supporting the indefinite strike by the postgraduate medical students, the teachers are also highlighting the wage disparities for assistant professors in medical colleges.

The postgraduate medical students have been boycotting non-emergency duty such as outpatient services, surgeries, and ward duty since the first week of December. From Friday, they have been keeping off emergency duty such as casualty, labour ward, and intensive care units as well.

M.K. Raghavan, MP, visited the striking doctors on Sunday. He promised to bring their demands before the Union Health Minister. He spoke to Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan, who offered to mediate to hold talks with Health Minister Veena George. Mr. Raghavan said the strike had affected medical college hospitals, and there had been a decline in patients admitted for surgeries. It would impact poor patients who would not be able to seek treatment in private hospitals, he said.