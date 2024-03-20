House surgeons at Kozhikode MCH mull strike against non-payment of stipends

March 20, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala House Surgeons Association is planning to go on strike at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, in protest against the delay in releasing their stipends for February.

Functionaries of the medical college unit of the association told The Hindu on Wednesday that around 220 house surgeons were yet to get their stipends. They claimed that though memorandums were sent to the Directorate of Medical Education, Finance department, and the college Principal, no solution seemed to be in sight. “We were told that there seems to be a delay in releasing funds. We have no other go but to go on strike,” one of the functionaries said.

It is learnt that a similar situation prevailed at the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. Additional batch of house surgeons at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, too have been affected.

