Hotels suspected of hiking up prices without legal clearance in Kozhikode

Civil Supplies officials carry out surprise checks

Flouting all legal criteria, a few restaurants and hotels in rural Kozhikode have independently hiked prices of food items. Some outlets have also been found charging up to ₹5 extra for snacks citing rise in prices of essential commodities.

A majority of those who have hiked prices do not come under any association or trade union. Some wayside shops without registration and licence have also resorted to overcharging.

“We came across the trend at Kuttiyadi first. Later, it was learnt that outlets at Mukkom, Koduvally, Payyoli, and Vadakara had hiked prices,” said P.T. Rejin, a driver from Vadakara. He added that hoteliers were found casually dealing with questions from customers.

Though it is mandatory to erect boards displaying prices of food items, it has been found more honoured in the breach than in the observance. Besides, a few takeaway outlets are being run without clearance from the Legal Metrology department.

Meanwhile, functionaries of Hotels and Restaurant Owners Association said they had not received any complaints against members of the association in Kozhikode district. They pointed out that they had not called for any hike against the backdrop of the rise in prices of essential commodities and labour and electricity charges.

Some hoteliers from Vadakara and Payyoli regions said the price list was revised a few months ago based on additional facilities introduced after major renovation work.

Officials of the Civil Supplies department confirmed that there had been confidential complaints against illegal hike in prices at some hotels in Kozhikode. According to them, flash inspections are under way.

“On Friday, we carried out surprise checks in some hotels in Kuttiyadi town, and the complaints were found genuine. Details of those without licence were handed over to the authorities,” said an official. He added that those who illegally hiked prices had been asked to revoke them to avoid penal action.