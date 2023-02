February 15, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode District Supply Officer has warned of legal action against hotel and restaurant owners who fail to display the price list of food items in a visible way for customers. The move comes in the wake of complaints that some hoteliers have been charging exorbitant rate for food items. Besides, menu cards have to be provided in a such a way that customers get to know the prices easily.

