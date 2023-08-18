Hotelier’s murder: police submit chargesheet

August 18, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police on Friday submitted the chargesheet against three persons in the Mechery Siddique murder case after a three-month long investigation into the incident that was cracked by a police team from Malappuram district.

The 3,000-page chargesheet against the three – Shibli, 22, Farhana, 19, and Ashiq, 23 – held accountable for the murder after laying a honey trap was submitted to the Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

According to the Nadakkavu police, the three were suspected of fleecing ₹1.5 lakh from the victim ahead of the murder apart from securing his car. The man was murdered after laying a honey trap with the support of Farhana. The plan of the suspects was to leave the State after abandoning the body near a mountain pass in Palakkad district, they said.

It was on May 18 that the hotelier was murdered in a lodge near Eranhipalam in Kozhikode. The three suspects, who dumped the body near the Palakkad ghat road, were nabbed on May 23.

The involvement of the three-member gang came to light when the police examined CCTV footage around the crime spot. The cameras had recorded them when they tried to carry the dismembered body in a trolley bag to a parked vehicle that was later used to shift the body to Palakkad. There were also other strong pieces of evidence against the three who were known to each other for a long time and had an axe to grind with the hotelier.

The post-mortem report too had come in support of the police finding that the man was murdered after cruel torture. Severe chest contusions and windpipe lacerations had been confirmed in the medical report. His heart and lungs were damaged apart from the shattered head. According to the police, the three suspects had admitted to the crime in the course of the investigation.

The follow-up investigation was handed over to the Nadakkavu police as the crime spot was in the limits of Kozhikode city police. The Nadakkavu police had taken the three suspects again to the crime spots for collecting more evidence. Police sources said the sequence of evidence was very strong to prove the charges against them and the motive behind the incident.