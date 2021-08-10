Hospitals told to set aside 50% of beds for COVID treatment

1,526 new cases in Kozhikode district; TPR is 16.75%

Kozhikode District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy has directed hospitals to increase the number of beds with ventilator and intensive care unit (ICU) support and set aside 50% of the beds for COVID treatment.

He said on Monday that though the number of the infected persons had been going up in the district, the availability of beds had been found to be limited now. This could lead to an adverse situation.

All the hospitals, including the Government Medical College, those in the cooperative sector and under the Employees State Insurance Corporation, had been told to abide by the directive. The hospitals should also try to set up oxygen generator plants.

Those which already have liquid medical oxygen tanks should increase their capacity. The hospitals should discharge non-emergency non-COVID patients and postpone non-emergency surgeries. Unnecessary admission of patients should be avoided. Help desks should be set up at all hospitals from where relatives could seek information on treatment.

Meanwhile, 1,526 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from the district on Monday, of which 1,503 were due to local transmission of the infection. The source of 18 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 339 cases of locally acquired infections, Ulliyeri 53, and Unnikulam 42.

A total of 9,326 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate was 16.75%. As many as 2,635 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload dropped to 25,239.