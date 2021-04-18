Hospitals readied to face surge in infections in Kozhikode

Curbs on visitors to medical college hospital from Monday

Things are back to square one at the two government hospitals designated for COVID-19 treatment in Kozhikode district – the Government Medical College Hospital and the Government General Hospital – as they are being readied to handle the ongoing surge in new COVID-19 infections. The district administration has directed private hospitals also to set aside beds even as over 2,000 fresh cases were reported on Sunday.

After fresh cases started declining in the district some time ago, non-COVID treatment had been slowly resumed at the general hospitals and the medical college hospital. Now, with more number of people getting infected following the COVID-19 second wave, the focus is again on pandemic control. Medical college Superintendent M.P. Sreejayan said in a note that there would be total restriction of visitors to the hospital from Monday morning. Only one bystander will be allowed with one patient, he added.

An order issued by District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao on Sunday said that the intensive care unit (ICU) at the general hospital would exclusively treat infected persons. Experts from Meitra Hospital would be roped in to launch an online facility here. Mr. Rao said that beds and oxygen cylinders were made available at the district hospital, taluk hospitals and other important healthcare institutions in the district to meet emergency situations. Almost 15% of beds should be utilised for COVID treatment.

A total of 25% of beds and ICUs in private hospitals too should be kept aside for the purpose. All the hospitals have been asked to include these details in the dash board available in the COVID Jagrata portal at 8 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m., and 8 p.m. Also, the hospitals need to launch a help desk, and a mobile phone number should be publicised for immediate contact. All the local bodies have been asked to set up first-line treatment centres with at least 50 to 100 beds.

Two floors in the building constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana at the medical college hospital is being converted into a COVID treatment facility. More wards in the general medicine department too are being used for the purpose, according to sources.