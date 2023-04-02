Hospital development committee to seek legal recourse against DMO’s order

April 02, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

Development committee members of the Government Hospital for Women and Children at Kottaparamba in Kozhikode city are planning to seek legal recourse against the District Medical Officer’s (DMO) recent order to hand over 50 cents of hospital land to the National Health Mission (NHM).

According to sources, 85 cents of the hospital land located opposite the institution is now being used for the staff quarters and vehicle parking space of patients’ caregivers. Fifty cents from this property is being handed over to the NHM to build a training centre and recreation club.

S.K. Aboobacker, corporation councillor, and one of the members of the committee, told The Hindu on Sunday that they would try to get a stay from the Kerala High Court against the order. “An official meeting has been proposed on April 5 at the district collectorate to discuss a detailed project report [on the training centre and the club]. We are trying if we can get a stay order before that,” he said.

DMO in-charge A.P. Dinesh Kumar, however, said that the land belonged to the government and it was under the Health department. “It is the government’s decision to hand over the land. The decision will in no way affect the existing structures. The above-mentioned 50 cents had been uninhabited and full of shrubs and plants earlier,” he said. Meanwhile, official sources confirmed that the hospital superintendent has given a letter to the DMO’s office saying the land was required for the future development of the health facility.

The hospital sources pointed out that the hospital earlier owned 1.36 acres there. Of this, 50 cents were handed over to the Food Safety department for their office building. On the remaining 86 cents, there are 12 staff quarters, but only seven are useable. There is a proposal to repair the other buildings or to renovate the structures using the local MLA’s area development funds. The Architecture department of the National Institute of Technlogy-Calicut has been assigned to prepare a plan. They pointed out that this was the only land available for taking up future infrastructure development works. As per the master plan for hospital development, a new building to house a laparoscopic unit and an infertility treatment clinic has been proposed, apart from a dedicated area for the caregivers of patients. The management committee members alleged that the NHM already has over five acres of land at Malaparamba. They claimed that the plan to seek the hospital land came up after the proposal to get 30 cents of land from the Government Hospital of Dermatology at Chevayur.