Horticorp urges public to support farmers

Recent lockdown results in unprecedented losses

Vegetable and fruit farmers are among those who have suffered unprecedented losses due to the recent lockdown. The uncertainty posed by COVID-19 and job loss in other sectors had lured many enterprising youngsters into agriculture last year. However, the loss of market and sales and low prices have affected them adversely. As a result, many farmers are now selling their produce at extremely low prices, even on roadsides.

The Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) has come up with a plea to the public to support farmers by purchasing vegetables and fruits from the agency in wholesale and retail. Horticop has suggested that voluntary organisations, clubs, residents’ associations and other organisations could purchase vegetables in bulk from the agency’s outlets, if they plan to prepare food kits for the needy in their locality.

“The vegetables available at Horticorp outlets are fresh from the farmers and locally produced. They are much healthier compared to imported vegetables,” the regional manager of Horticorp said in an appeal, adding that it would enable the farmers get a decent price for their produce.

Horticorp takes orders a day in advance so that the required vegetables can be freshly sourced from farmers. Details are available at 8714144834 or 9746297587.

Meanwhile, Horticorp Kozhikode is organising a special vegetable market till June 11 to support farmers who have suffered a huge setback. The products are available at Horticorp stalls at Vengeri, Chevarambalam, Kakkodi, Atholi, Koyilandy, Elathur, Thodannur, Villiappally, Mokeri and Thanneerpanthal. The products have been procured from farmers in Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.