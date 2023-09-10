ADVERTISEMENT

Horse used for ride at Kappad dies, rabies infection suspected

September 10, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The animal was used by tourists even during the Onam season

The Hindu Bureau

A horse that was used for ride by tourists at the Kappad beach in Kozhikode died on Sunday.

According to reports, the animal was under medical treatment after it was reportedly bitten by a rabid dog in August. Its condition was being observed after the incident and it was administered anti-rabies vaccine too. The horse was used by the tourists even during the Onam season. Its condition, however, worsened in the last few days as it showed symptoms of rabies infection.

Veterinary department sources said that the smear samples collected from the animal’s eye before its death had tested negative for rabies. However, since lab tests of live samples could throw up false negative results, body samples from its brain had been collected and sent for detailed tests at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Wayanad. Results are expected by Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Health officials have advised those who were in close contact with the animal to get themselves tested as soon as possible.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US