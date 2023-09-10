Horse used for ride at Kappad dies, rabies infection suspected

September 10, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

A horse that was used for ride by tourists at the Kappad beach in Kozhikode died on Sunday.

According to reports, the animal was under medical treatment after it was reportedly bitten by a rabid dog in August. Its condition was being observed after the incident and it was administered anti-rabies vaccine too. The horse was used by the tourists even during the Onam season. Its condition, however, worsened in the last few days as it showed symptoms of rabies infection.

Veterinary department sources said that the smear samples collected from the animal’s eye before its death had tested negative for rabies. However, since lab tests of live samples could throw up false negative results, body samples from its brain had been collected and sent for detailed tests at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Wayanad. Results are expected by Monday.

Health officials have advised those who were in close contact with the animal to get themselves tested as soon as possible.