Hopes of victory in LDF Kollam camp

07 December 2020 10:11 IST

The landslide victory in last elections, more allies entering its fold, and a strong strategy in place to claim lost seats—the LDF camp in Kollam seems all buoyant and confident about the electoral verdict.

“Among the 85 local bodies, we lost only eight in 2015. In the bypolls held in 24 wards during last five years, LDF won 18 seats. This time the front has more allies including Revolutionary Socialist Party (Leninist), KC (M), and Loktantric Janata Dal. LDF has fielded candidates in all seats,” CPI(M) district secretary S. Sudevan said. He adds a host of factors have reinforced the voter’s faith in the Left. He observes Hill Highway, completion of Kollam Bypass, LIFE project, and the establishment of Sree Narayana Guru Open University among the achievements of the government.

