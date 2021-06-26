Hopes high on Thikkodi’s growth as safest drive-in beach

Kozhikode

Tourism Department allots ₹93 lakh for the development of the destination

The development of the Thikkodi beach in Kozhikode into Kerala’s safest drive-in beach is again in focus with the latest allocation of ₹93 lakh by the Tourism Department.

Countering local resistance through negotiations, the department plans to develop the 5-km seashore with better amenities to greet both domestic and international tourists.

Interlocked pavements, bamboo fencing, huts, attractive seating arrangements, theme park for children, and clean comfort stations are the amenities to be readied in the first phase of the project. The proposed boat service from Thikkodi to Velliyankallu, a rocky area located nearly 12 km off the coast, is also expected to pep up the tourism potential of the destination.

Though there have been efforts on the part of the Tourism Department and local administrators to explore the tourism prospects of the destination through various activities since 2015, opposition from a section of local residents and fishers has been playing spoilsport. In the wake of the latest fund allocation, the department plans to ensure better participation by people’s representatives in the negotiation process.

Koyilandy MLA Kanathil Jameela has already come out in support of the project. Officials of various departments have also visited the place to assess its scope for development. According to them, the proximity to Kolavipalam, known for its turtle hatchery, and the Vadakara sand banks will offer a better sightseeing experience to visitors.

Local body members pointed out that the prospect of Thikkodi to emerge as the safest drive-in beach in the State is unlimited, with the State government endorsing the project. It could have been realised many years ago, if an earlier proposal of ₹202 crore had been implemented in time, they pointed out.

According to some leading homestay entrepreneurs from Vadakara and Koyilandy, many domestic tourists are exploring the beach at Thikkodi. The opposition from local residents is due to the fact that untrained persons and riders have turned the area into a dangerous zone with their reckless rides, they argued.

Meanwhile, a few fishermen association leaders pointed out that they were apprehensive about “unwanted regulations” at the place owing to its emergence as a popular water sport destination. They also said that restrictions on the lives of people in the area would be opposed.