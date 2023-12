December 22, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - Kozhikode

A special squad of the Excise department on December 21 destroyed 920 litres of wash kept for brewing illicit liquor at a hooch den near Karinchola at Kattippara panchayat in Kozhikode. The squad also seized two sets of distilling equipment, LPG cylinders and stoves from the spot. No one was taken into custody in connection with the incident. Excise department sources said they had already exposed a similar illicit unit in a previous flash inspection in the village.