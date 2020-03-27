Hooch den raided; 200 litres of wash seized

The rural police on Thursday raided a hooch den and seized 200 litres of fermented wash and six litres of arrack. K. Sathyan, 62, who allegedly operated the illegal trade, was nabbed by the squad. In a separate raid in Thiruvambadi, the police squad also recovered crude distillation equipment allegedly used by a local gang for brewing illicit liquor. An investigation is on to trace the gang, officials said.