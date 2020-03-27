Kozhikode

Hooch den raided; 200 litres of wash seized

The rural police on Thursday raided a hooch den and seized 200 litres of fermented wash and six litres of arrack. K. Sathyan, 62, who allegedly operated the illegal trade, was nabbed by the squad. In a separate raid in Thiruvambadi, the police squad also recovered crude distillation equipment allegedly used by a local gang for brewing illicit liquor. An investigation is on to trace the gang, officials said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2020 12:40:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/hooch-den-raided-200-litres-of-wash-seized/article31177350.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY