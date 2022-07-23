Honours knock at the doors of differently abled winners at Kodiyathur in Kozhikode

Project part of promoting doorstep service delivery for the needy

The Kodiyathur grama panchayat on Saturday honoured a group of 15 differently abled students for their remarkable achievement in the SSLC and Plus Two examinations.

For a change, the panchayat authorities visited houses of each winner with the awards. This was also part of the special initiatives of the local body to promote doorstep service delivery for the needy segment.

Kodiyathur was one of the local bodies in Kozhikode that previously launched the assured doorstep assistance scheme for differently abled citizens. Grama panchayat authorities led by president V. Shamloolath and vice president Shihab Mattumuri called on all the 15 students to greet them with the mementos.

Ms. Shamloolath said that the special projects were launched to help all to complete the mustering procedures and submit applications for welfare pensions, life certificate registration, and to get benefits under the disaster relief funds. She said the panchayat had been continuing with these schemes covering aged persons, bedridden people, fatally ill patients, and persons with physical and mental disabilities since the launch of the doorstep service.

The panchayat came up with the citizen-friendly project after carrying out an extensive door-to-door survey in the local body limits. The beneficiaries were shortlisted based on data gathered from wards. Later, the scheme was taken up as a model by other local bodies.