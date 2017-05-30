Honouring a historic struggle and its hero

It was not just a fight for survival. It was a fight that decided the public education policy of a State.

The transition of an aided U.P. school at Malapparamba into a government U.P. school has been recorded in the history of the State as one without parallels. The way the students, parents, teachers and local people stood for a school and defended it against the powerful land mafia had prompted then brand new LDF government to take a bold decision that later played a major role in defining the State’s education policy.

When all of them came together to commemorate the victory a year after the school was taken over by the government, it became yet another historic event.

‘Pachamarathanalil’ was organised at the Government U.P. School, Malapparamba, on Sunday as an alumni get-together. But it turned out to be much more than that with the participation of all those people who had supported the school in its fight for survival. Everyone had something or the other to say about the fight that lasted for more than two years, but most importantly about Radhakrishnan Iravil, who made it happen.

Better known as R.K. Iravil, this Hindi teacher at the school led the fight and kept it alive even when there was no hope. Mr. Iravil played a big role in coordinating the activities of the school protection committee and ensuring the support of parents and the public. And when it was time for him to retire from service this March, students and parents did not want him to go. Instead, they wanted him to continue with the school in some capacity. When MLA A. Pradeepkumar honoured the teacher, it was also an honour to the brave fight that woke up authorities from a long period of slumber.

Hailing from Mappayyur in the district, Mr. Iravil entered the profession at a very young age and built a career by teaching at tuition centres. He founded the Kairali Radio Club that helped students present radio programmes. He joined the Malapparamba school at the age of 36. He also played a major role in securing various benefits from the governmentfor differently abled students at the school. He was also a driving force behind the programme to build a house for a poor student.