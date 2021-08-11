Homeopathic doctor loses registration, but vows to continue campaign

TCMC notice says he abused homeopathy through social media and speeches

The Travancore-Cochin Medical Councils (TCMC) may have suspended his registration for a year. But Arif Hussain, a homeopathic doctor who is now a fierce critic of that system of medicine, is undeterred and vows to continue his campaign.

It was on July 28 that the TCMC issued a notice to Dr. Hussain. The letter said that he was found to “abuse homeopathic system of medicine through social media and speeches.” It claimed that though the council asked for his explanation and directed him to present himself at its office, Dr. Hussain “declined to respond.” The council viewed this as a “deliberate lapse”. Since the council is convinced that his action was against medical ethics, his registration since March 23, 2010 had been cancelled for a year by the TCMC’s homeo council. Dr. Hussain is advised against homeopathy practice or issuance of medical certificates during the period.

Dr. Hussain, however, said he had stopped homeopathy practice some time ago. “I have been campaigning against the unscientific nature of homeopathy. It is naturally causing some heartburn among its practitioners. They could have addressed the issues I am raising. Instead, they are trying to stop me by the use of force and misuse of power,” he said, adding that he would continue criticism nevertheless.

“If they can prove me wrong, I will naturally become silent. Why aren’t they doing it?” he wondered. Dr. Hussain said he had been trying to create awareness among prospective medical students who might be planning to take up homeopathy as a profession. “If I had been told about this earlier, I would not have joined the course,” he added.