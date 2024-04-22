Home voting covers over 13,500 people in Kozhikode district

April 22, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The home voting option introduced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a path-breaking initiative has come to the help of 13,504 voters in Kozhikode district.

The total number of voters who benefited from the initiative in its first phase include 9,360 senior citizens above the age of 85 and 4,144 differently abled persons.

The election authorities said that around 89% of voters in the senior citizens’ category and nearly 85% of those in the differently abled category had already been covered under the initiative. As many as 15,404 voters had requested for the home voting service, they added.

In Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency, 6,024 voters exercised the home voting option. There were 4,195 senior citizens and 1,829 differently abled persons who availed the doorstep service. In the Vadakara constituency, the total number of home voting beneficiaries was 7,480. They included 5,165 elderly voters and 2,315 differently abled ones.

According to the election authorities, the four-day home voting process was launched in the district on April 17 with a team of assigned poll officials comprising a special polling officer, polling officer, micro observer, security officer, and a cameraman. Booth-level officers (BLOs) were available for local coordination and to keep voters updated about the voting time, they said.

All formalities put in place by the ECI were strictly followed during the home voting process. The entire voting process was recorded on camera for transparency and future reference. BLOs who came in support of the voters said the option was found very helpful for bedridden people.

Home service was available only to those who submitted Form 12D (Letter of intimation by absentee voters) to the returning officers concerned. Similarly, differently abled citizens meeting the 40% benchmark disability were only allowed to use the home option.

