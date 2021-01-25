Home labs to involve family in education

Schools in Kozhikode to be covered under home lab project of DIET

Concepts such as home laboratories will expand the possibility of the family’s involvement in children’s education, General Education Minister C. Ravindranath has said.

He was speaking after declaring all government, aided, and approved unaided schools in Kozhikode covered under the home lab project of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Kozhikode, on Sunday. The event was held through video conference.

The project involves setting up of little home-based laboratories to make science learning more effective. As many as 1,280 schools, three lakh students, and their 10 lakh family members are involved in it, according to DIET sources.

“The general notion is that studies happen only in classrooms. It is wrong. Studies can happen anywhere in our eco-system,” Mr. Ravindranath added.

The project was launched to help students conduct scientific experiments at home using substances that are easily available in their surroundings. Initially, students of Classes 5 to 7 were involved in the project. Later, it was extended to those from Class 1 to 10.

Clive Thomson, Chief Scientist, Life Sciences, Rotherham University, United Kingdom, who was the chief guest, said the most important thing was to encourage investigative learning at a young age. He pointed out that students should keep in mind that any measurement was subject to errors. “And, you need to estimate what those errors are, to the best of your ability,” Mr. Thomson said.

He added that it was also important to ensure health and safety compliance. “... Certainly if you are doing any chemical experiment... Eye protection is absolutely essential. Alkalis are dangerous to the eyes, more so than acids. Anything in the eye is very serious. Safety glasses should be compulsory,” he said. Aji Peter, Senior Chartered Consultant Scientist, Brunel University, London, U.K., was another chief guest.

District panchayat president Kanathil Jameela presided over the event. V.P. Mini, Deputy Director of Education, released the activity packages designed for students and teachers for the project.