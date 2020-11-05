A student of Sanskrit High School, Vattoli, Kozhikode, at her home-lab.

Kozhikode

05 November 2020 01:20 IST

Students being asked to use substances easily available in their surroundings

If arts and sports classes go online, can science labs too be set up at home? Yes, believes the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Kozhikode, which recently persuaded over thousand students from a school here to set up little home-based labs to make science learning more effective.

D. Divya, science faculty, DIET, Kozhikode, says the project is part of the ‘Schoolinoppam’ project being implemented in two schools each in 15 educational sub-districts in Kozhikode. It is aimed at inculcating scientific temper in students, parents, and teachers and building an affinity towards science subjects.

“COVID-19 is changing our teaching methods in different ways. Though classes are being held online, children are finding it difficult to do scientific experiments as they do not have access to labs. Children in Classes 5 to 7 are being asked to use substances that are easily available in their surroundings and set up small labs at home,” she says.

For example, lemon, tamarind, soap, glass, ice cream balls, wires, battery, bottles, mirror, bulbs, and lens can be used to do small experiments. “These are being done along with the First Bell online classes,” Ms. Divya points out. Educational officers point out that they will help students arouse an interest in science as they will be able to relate their science lessons with the things around them.

The pilot scheme was recently launched by District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao at Sanskrit High School, Vattoli. As many as 1,667 students created small labs at their homes.

DIET sources say that the modules for scientific experiments are being given in social media groups of teachers. The support of parents is also crucial in its implementation, says Ms. Divya. “This scheme may continue even after resumption of regular classes. There are plans to have little science-based projects that the students can attempt,” she adds.