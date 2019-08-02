Kozhikode

Homage of melodies to Kerala’s ghazal icon

Ghazal singer Gayatri Asokan receiving the Umbayee memorial award from the late singer’s wife Habeesa Umbayee in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Gayatri Asokan presented the first award instituted in memory of Umbayee

At the festival of ghazals organised by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi two years ago at the Bhat Road beach, Gayatri Asokan was scheduled to perform along with Umbayee. But, the demise of E. Ahamed forced a change of schedule and the Koch-based veteran singer was forced to sing alone on that February night.

Gayatri regrets that she had to miss out on that opportunity. That would have been her last show with the popular singer, who died last year.

She, however, could pay a most melodious homage to the singer, who could take a lot of credit for bringing ghazal closer home to the Malayali, at the Tagore Centenary Hall on Thursday night. Before the show, organised by the Umbayee Music Academy, she received the first award instituted in the honour of the singer.

Gayatri began with a most popular song by Jagjit Singh, the late king of ghazals who was admired by Umbayee. She did a fine job too with her rendition of Hothon se chhoo lo tum...(Prem Geet). Her subtle improvisations worked well. “Two singers Umbayee idolised most were Jagjit Singh and Mehdi Hassan,” Gayatri said. “I don't think he ever concluded a show of his without mentioning Jagjit”.

She then moved on to a song Umbayee composed himself, Oru Niila Theerath...That was followed by a Mehdi Hassan ghazal, Baat karni mujhe mushkil.., her recording of which for a television show continues to attract viewers on YouTube.

The show also featured a Ghulam Ali ghazal, Mehfil mein baar baar.

Gayatri was well supported by the newly formed band Caravan. It was indeed a memorable evening for the full house.

