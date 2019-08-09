Holiday in Kozhikode, Malappuram districts

With the rain showing no signs of let-up, Kozhikode District Collector Seeram Samabasiva Rao and his Malappuram counterpart, Jaffer Malik, have declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including madrasas, anganwadis and professional colleges, in the two districts on Friday.

The red alert issued by the IMD is in place in Kozhikode district. In the wake of the heavy downpour, educational institutions had remained closed on Thursday as well. However, this decision which was taken late on Wednesday night, prompted residents to question the indecisiveness of the Collector.

T.P. Ramakrishnan, Minister for Labour and Excise, will chair a meeting of government officials and elected representatives at the collectorate at noon on Friday to review the relief operations and the measures to be adopted in view of the rain-related calamities.