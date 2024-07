District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh has declared July 30 (Tuesday) a holiday for schools in Kozhikode district in the wake of the heavy rain and the rough weather alert by the Indian Meteorological Department. The order issued by the Collector on July 29 (Monday) will not be applicable for any colleges. Several grama panchayats in Kozhikode district had already declared holiday for schools considering the heavy rain fall in the rural areas.

