July 06, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

In the wake of continuing downpour and rising water level in rivers, District Collector A. Geetha declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Kozhikode on Friday. However, there will be no change in the previously scheduled examinations. The Collector urged parents not to allow children to waterlogged areas and rivers.