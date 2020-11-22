Historian opens activities of Malabar Education Movement

Initiative aims at highlighting educational needs of northern Kerala districts

Historian and former Vice-Chancellor of Calicut University, K.K.N. Kurup, on Friday opened the activities of the Malabar Education Movement, which was founded by a group of academicians and researchers to highlight the developmental needs of the northern Kerala districts in the education sector.

Addressing the online inaugural event, Dr. Kurup observed that the educational backwardness of Malabar region could be addressed only through a special education package.

“Our students are struggling mainly because of the uneven and unscientific distribution of available learning opportunities. When the southern Kerala districts have plenty of vacant higher secondary seats, students from the northern Kerala region are struggling to get one for continuing their higher studies,” he said.

Speakers at the inaugural event pointed out that students from the Malabar region were the majority who went to other States for continuing their higher education in various self-financing institutions.

It was mainly because of the lack of better opportunities in their own area, they claimed.

Z.A. Ashraf, Associate Professor, Kozhikode Government College, chaired the inaugural event.