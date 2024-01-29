Hiring vehicles during emergencies normal: Collector

January 29, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh has said that the district administration is allowed to hire vehicles in case of emergencies, and that the vehicle in which Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas received the guard of honour during the Republic Day parade in Kozhikode on Friday was hired in such a circumstance.

“We received directions from the office of the District Police Chief [Kozhikode City] regarding this around five days before the Republic Day. There is nothing unusual about it and there is precedent,” he told reporters here on Monday.

Mr. Singh said the police vehicle usually used for the purpose was out of commission and hence another vehicle was hired. He added that he was not aware of any financial transactions in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

That the Minister had used a vehicle owned by a PWD contractor had kicked up a row following the parade. The Motor Vehicles department (MVD) has launched an investigation into the issue on the grounds that the directions were to use only public transport vehicles in emergency situations and not private vehicles.

Mr. Singh also said that he was aware of the issue that led to the suicide of a differently abled person at Chakkittapara recently. “I had forwarded the matter to the State government. But yes, there was a delay in taking action,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT