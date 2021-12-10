Hillside farmers harried by marauding monkeys

Besides destroying crops, the animals make away with household utensils

There is no end in sight to the woes of hillside farmers in the district, as monkeys too are testing their patience by ruining crops.

For the green-thumbs in Kattippara panchayat, troops of monkeys are creating a mess targeting mainly tender coconut, fruits, yam, vegetables, and ripe plantain.

The new challenge has come at a time when a majority of farmers are grappling with wild elephant and boar menace. According to local residents, the number of monkey troops is on the rise with the suspected depletion of wild fruits and dried-up water resources.

Farmers who have been pleading for action by the Forest Department said culling of monkeys was hardly an option.

The only solution is to catch them live using traps and leave them in other areas, they said.

The conventional ways of warding off animals are hardly effective now going by the experience of several farmers. Though there have been promises aplenty, no field-level assessments for suitable action have come from Forest squads.

K.V. Sebastian, leader of a joint action council of farmers in the panchayat, said that a memorandum had been submitted to the Thamarassery range officials for tackling the issue. “The worst-hit areas are Poovanmala, Pilakkandi, Amarad, Vayalumthala, and Karinchola. Several hectares of cultivated land have been affected owing to delayed action,” he pointed out. The main complaint of local residents is that senior officials of the district administration were yet to get convinced of the seriousness of the issue. There have been instances of officials terming it as insignificant compared to serious man-animal conflicts, they said.

“Apart from destroying crops, monkeys grab household utensils, food items, and garments. We are waiting for action from the authorities,” said Raju John, a farmer.