Hill highway project will improve tourism prospects: Minister

October 30, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Monday said the completion of the ongoing hill highway project in Kozhikode would help improve the tourism prospects of the district.

Opening the construction works of the Thalayad-Malappuram stretch of the road project at Kattippara, he pointed out that the State government had already succeeded in completing 683 kilometres of road under the project achieving 50 per cent of the total target.

Explaining that the facility upgrade would support the social and economic improvement of villages, Mr. Riyas said efforts were under way to secure clearance for the construction of 735 more kilometres under the hill highway project. Till date, the government had sanctioned ₹2,985 crore, he added.

According to Mr. Riyas, the State government would be able to achieve the project target by 2026. He also said that the ₹50 crore Thalayad-Malappuram stretch having a length of nine kilometres would be completed by 2025.

Public Works department officials said the completion of the new stretch would ensure better connectivity for people from Panangad, Kattippara, Kakkayam, Thonikadavu and Koorachundu villages. Better drainages, retaining walls and interlocked pavements would be part of the project work, they said.

M.K. Muneer, MLA, presided over the inaugural event. Linto Joseph and K.M. Sachin Dev, MLAs, were also present among others at the event.

