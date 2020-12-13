Highest number of voters, candidates in Kozhikode Corporation

As the district is all set for the local body elections on Monday, the Vadakara municipality has the distinction of having the highest number of voters and candidates among the seven municipalities in Kozhikode rural area.

Vadakara has 60,209 voters and 146 candidates, while Ramanattukara municipality has the lowest number of voters (28,806) and candidates (99).

Among the 70 grama panchayats, Olavanna tops the list with 52,323 voters. The lowest number of voters is in Kayanna panchayat, where 11,442 persons are expected to cast their votes. In total, there are 4,094 candidates contesting the elections from the grama panchayats.

Kozhikode Corporation has the highest number of voters (4,62,000) and candidates (350) in the district.

The total number of voters in Kozhikode district is 25,33,024 and there are 5,985 candidates in the fray. The number of women voters is 13,24,449, while there are 12,08,545 men. The number of transgender voters has registered an increase and there are 30 voters from the district this time.

In the reserved seats, there are 284 candidates representing the Scheduled Caste community. In the category of Scheduled Tribes women, 162 persons will contest the elections. Three Scheduled Tribe candidates are also in the fray.