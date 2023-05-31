High vigil to counter drug pushers as schools reopen on Thursday

May 31, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

Creating a veil of protection over school children, shadow police teams will keep an eye on the suspected meeting points of drug pushers and their movements around educational institutions in the district.

About 25 hotpots recently identified by a team of senior police officers will be put under the direct surveillance of special squads for spot action.

Arrangements are also in place to identify new hotspots that are likely to be created by drug peddlers in view of the heightened vigil. Senior police officers coordinating the drive made it clear that strong legal actions would be initiated against drug carriers in such a way to prevent recurring offences and ensure the longest jail term.

District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) Rajpal Meena and Deputy Commissioner of Police E.K. Baiju who recently held discussions with Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Neeraj Kumar Gupta about the stringent action plan affirm that the cooperation of Student Police Cadets, School Protection Committees, and District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force will be ensured in the process. Hotspot analysis too will be continued and given due importance in the enforcement process, they added.

Officers with the State Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force confirmed that the District Police Chiefs are having an updated list of convicted and suspected drug peddlers for flawless monitoring and legal action. In Kerala, the details of 6,155 such persons are with the officials, they said.

Apart from this, the rowdy history sheets prepared by Station House Officers are also available for reference and close monitoring. So far, 2,372 rowdy history sheets have been opened in the State for focussed action. With the support of local informants, efforts are also on to track the details of youngsters and students who maintain contact with the drug carriers.

Officers with the Excise department have come up with helplines for the public to reveal confidential details regarding suspected drug trafficking attempts, consumption, and local sales. It includes a toll free helpline (14405) and the Excise Commissioner’s numbers (9447178000/9061178000) for spot action. The Enforcement and Anti-Narcotics Squads under the Excise will be carrying out flash inspections based on the helpline info.

