High security in Kozhikode for Nava Kerala Sadass

November 17, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

Elaborate security arrangements will be made for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his team of ministers who will visit various constituencies in Kozhikode as part of the Nava Kerala Sadass scheduled to commence in the district on November 24. The District Police Chiefs of Kozhikode City and Kozhikode Rural will directly monitor security measures in the 12 Assembly constituencies in the district on the instructions of Inspector General of Police (North Zone) K. Sethu Raman.

“We are not allowed to disclose the special security arrangements being made to support the event, but there will be intensified surveillance measures at all selected venues,” said District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena. He added that the required strength of personnel and other details would be finalised soon.

It is the recent series of encounters with Maoist activists in Wayanad and Kannur that prompted the police to go for heightened security arrangements for the Nava Kerala Sadass. A recent threat received by the Kozhikode District Collector in the name of Maoists also is being taken up seriously. Multiple rounds of security audit have been completed, covering various Assembly constituencies, especially those in rural Kozhikode.

According to the police, there will be drone camera surveillance as an additional security measure. Additional squads will be deployed within the limits of five police stations in rural Kozhikode where Maoist threat has been prevailing for several years.

Both constituency- and panchayat-level organising committees are functional in the district with the participation of over 1,000 volunteers in each committee to support the security arrangements. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will oversee the functioning of the committees.

Complainants will not be allowed to exchange written grievances with the Chief Minister or other ministers directly on the dais. Special counters will be functional at the venues to accept complaints and issue receipts. There will be separate counters for women, senior citizens, and differently abled people.

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh said data entry of all complaints would be completed in two days with the support of a web application and forwarded to the district-level officers concerned for quick action. Action would be initiated in two weeks in all possible cases. On complaints that required State-level clearance, action would be taken in 45 days, he said.

