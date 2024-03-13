High-power committee to discuss wild animal attacks

March 13, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Forests and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran has said that resistance against wild animal attacks will be strengthened in the State in the backdrop of increasing number of incidents.

Speaking to reporters in Kozhikode on March 13 (Wednesday), he said that a high-power committee meeting will be held on Thursday morning at Thiruvananthapuram to discuss the issue. Chief Minister, Minister for local self governance, Revenue Minister, and Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, besides the Chief Secretary, will take part in the meeting, he added.

“We can’t stop the animals from wandering into human habitat just through defence mechanisms. There should be efforts to confine them to their habitat. The meeting will discuss this angle too,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to capture the Wild Gaur that is responsible for the death of a farmer at Kakkayam in Kozhikode a week ago. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests has already granted permission to shoot the wild gaur. Mr. Saseendran said the government was not being lethargic in the matter. 

The minister said the wild tusker found in poor health at a plantation in Athirapally would be provided all possible medical support. A team of expert veterinarians were being sent to Athirappally for the purpose. PT7, another elephant with a blind eye which was captured by the Forest department was also being treated for its ailments, he added.

Mr. Saseendran said the tri-party meeting held at Bandipur was a success and that efforts were being made to transfer the signals (early warning system) as early as possible. “We need timely changes in the Wild Life Act. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has agreed with Kerala’s demands in this matter,” he added.