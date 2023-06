June 22, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Department of Tourism has accorded administrative sanction for installing a high-mast lamp at the Beypore fishing harbour in Kozhikode. The project will be realised at a cost of ₹6 lakh. According to Fisheries department officials, it has been a long-pending demand of fishermen and allied workers in the area. The fund was sanctioned on the intervention of Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, the officials said.