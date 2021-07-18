High-level panel gives in-principle nod for Anakkampoyil-Meppadi tunnel road DPR

Project expected to reduce distance between Kozhikode and Wayanad

A high-level committee entrusted with the supervision of multi-crore infrastructure development projects in the State has approved in-principle the detailed project report (DPR) of the proposed Anakkampoyil-Meppadi tunnel road project. After the completion of remaining technical works, the report will be submitted to the Centre for final clearance.

According to officials entrusted with the implementation of the project, the civil works for the ₹2,000-crore tunnel road is likely to be launched on November 1, on the occasion of Kerala Piravi. The four-lane tunnel could be commissioned by April 2025 if all works were executed within the fixed time without any technical hurdles, they said.

In the wake of the in-principle approval for the DPR, the local welfare committees have called for the speeding up of four-lane road construction works covering the Mukkam-Marippuzha stretch.

It was on October 5, 2020 that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan officially announced the project launch. The project got fresh impetus after the Konkan Railway completed the scientific surveys, alignment, and the preparation of the DPR. Various other government agencies also conducted site inspections to ensure that the project could be executed without any environmental issues.

Though the earlier proposal was to construct a two-lane tunnel, the State accepted the four-lane proposal, considering the improved safety requisites. There was also a proposal to construct a parallel security tunnel, which increased the total project cost by around 60%. According to officials, the old proposal was revised by incorporating the required changes.

For the execution of the project, the Kerala government had appointed the Kerala Road Fund Board as the special purpose vehicle. The Left Democratic Front-led government in its first budget had allotted ₹20 crore for meeting the preliminary survey cost and other DPR preparation expenses.

Former Thiruvambady MLA George M. Thomas was at the forefront to ensure fast clearance for the project. Both Mr. George and Linto Joseph, current MLA, said the propaganda by Opposition parties to stall the project would not affect it. They said the project would be an asset for the constituency and the district to promote tourism and it would facilitate safe journeys by reducing the existing distance between Kozhikode and Wayanad.