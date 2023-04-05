ADVERTISEMENT

High Court orders interim stay against transfer of hospital land in Kozhikode  

April 05, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

Move done not according to rules, say hospital development committee members

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the development committee of the Government Hospital for Women and Children at Kottaparamba in Kozhikode have managed to get an interim stay order from the Kerala High Court against the Health department order to hand over 50 cents of the hospital land to the National Health Mission (NHM).

According to reliable sources, the court is learnt to have directed the authorities to inspect the premises. The members, through a petition, had claimed that the land transfer was not done according to rules. They also pointed out that the hospital had in its possession only around 86 cents in the heart of the city for its future infrastructure development, of which 50 cents were being handed over to the NHM to build a training centre and a recreation club.

Meanwhile, the issue was not taken up at an official meeting at the Kozhikode district collectorate on Wednesday in the wake of the court order.

The land in question is located opposite the hospital. It is being used now for the staff quarters and as the vehicle parking space for patients’ caregivers.

Those opposing the land transfer claimed that the Kozhikode District Medical Officer had issued an order in haste soon after a request was made from the NHM. They pointed out that the NHM, a Centrally-funded project that could be wound up as per the wishes of the Union government, did not have permanent offices in any other district.

Holding that the NHM owned over five acres at Malaparamba, they alleged that the plan to seek the hospital land came up after the proposal to get 30 cents from the Government Hospital of Dermatology at Chevayur fell through.

The hospital earlier owned 1.36 acres of which 50 cents were handed over to the Food Safety department.

