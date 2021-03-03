High Court rejects Jolly’s bail plea

KOCHI

03 March 2021 02:31 IST

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a bail petition by Jollyamma Joseph, an accused in the case relating to poisoning to death six members of her family in Kozhikode. The bail was rejected in the case relating to the alleged murder of her father-in-law.

The court said that she was detained in connection with her involvement in six cases of alleged premeditated murders. Murder for personal gain had to be viewed differently. A custodial trial was absolutely necessary. Her liberty at this juncture when the prosecution had completed the investigation could only be at the risk of exposing the witnesses to a possible threat at the hands of the accused, and thus, prejudice the prosecution case. The accused was, therefore, not entitled to any indulgence from the court.

The prosecutor submitted that the accused was indicted in six cases relating to murdering her close relatives, including her husband. She had also attempted to commit suicide inside the jail by slashing her wrist. If she was released on bail, there was every possibility of her influencing or intimidating the witnesses and repeating similar offences, the prosecutor said.

