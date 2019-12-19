High Court asks govt. not to assign land to ineligible persons

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday made it clear that the State Government has to ensure that the persons living on its land at Ambayathodu in Kozhikode who are ineligible to get assignment of the land should be evicted.

The Bench comprising Justice S. Manikumar and Justice A.M. Shaffique made the observation while dropping a suo motu contempt of court proceeding initiated against the government for not complying with a High Court directive to evict encroachers from the land.

The court also said that if any of the persons were eligible to get land, proper assignment orders should be issued in accordance with the law.

The court felt that there was no reason to keep the contempt of court case pending as the government had already taken appropriate action in the matter. Besides, no wilful contempt on the part of the government officials had been disclosed. The court also observed that the government should continue to monitor the situation and should ensure that the illegality was not perpetuated.

The court noted that from the affidavit filed by the government, it could be seen that the encroachers had constructed buildings and got electric and water connections. If the buildings were constructed illegally, it was not known how they had got electric and water connections.

In fact, every department should ensure that the illegality was not perpetuated and it was the duty of the government to prevent such unauthorised occupation of the government land.

The government in an affidavit pointed out that as many as 771 occupants were eligible for land assignment. Besides, a total of 1,101 persons applied for allotment were found eligible for assignment of land ranging from 5 cents to 10 cents.

The court said that it was for the government to take necessary steps in accordance with the law.