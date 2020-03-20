High alert sounded in Kozhikode city

Kozhikode

20 March 2020 02:11 IST

It is in view of possible community transmission

The Kozhikode Corporation has sounded high alert within its limits in view of a possible community-level spread of COVID-19.

A special meeting of the corporation council held here on Thursday resolved to ensure help for everyone under observation for suspected infection. Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, who chaired the meeting, pointed out that those under observation should not feel imprisoned, and people should not view them as enemies. Whoever had returned from abroad should be under home quarantine for 14 days. Senior citizens and children should get special care, he said. Members of the council urged the government to shut the outlets of Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing and Marketing) Corporation Ltd. (Bevco) within the city limits. Hygiene should be ensured in coastal areas. Electricity, drinking water, and provision items should be distributed for free.

Though schools have been closed, the authorities should make sure that students are not visiting them, the members pointed out. They had a videoconference with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

Meanwhile, Mr. Raveendran informed that as many as 676 people were under observation within the corporation limits. The Kudumbashree Mission is distributing 5,000 face masks a day to the district administration. Hand sanitizers are being manufactured to be distributed among the zonal and circle offices of the corporation. The corporation’s COVID cell could be reached at 8281550744.