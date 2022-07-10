High alert in north Kerala as heavy rain forecasted for next five days

The Madhur temple that got flooded in heavy rain in Kasaragod on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

One dead in Kannur, several families shifted to safer locations

High alert has been sounded across north Kerala in the backdrop of heavy rain forecast for the next five days all over the State due to a low pressure that has built up near the Odisha coast. An orange alert has been issued for Kasaragod on July 13 and 14 while a yellow alert has been sounded for the district till July 12. Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur are the other districts where a yellow alert has been issued till July 14. However, people in upland areas in districts with yellow alerts, areas prone to landslides and those staying near river banks have been asked to maintain strong vigil.

Fishermen have been asked to stay ashore due to heavy winds as fast as 45-65 kilometres per hour in the Kerala-Lakshadweep-Karnataka coast till July 14. High tides, as high as four metres, are likely on the Kerala coast from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services informed.

Overflowing rivers

The more than normal rain in Kasaragod has led to the overflowing of Tejaswini and Madhu Vahini rivers flooding parts of Neeleswaram municipality and Madhur grama panchayat. Several families have been shifted to safer locations.

Death in Kannur

One death was reported in Kannur on Sunday in connection with the rain havoc. Chandran, 46, from Keezhur village of Iritty taluk was found dead in the flood waters. A house was partially damaged in Muzhappilangad and 12 families in Velloor village have been shifted to safer locations due to flooding.

Meanwhile, the ban on operations of granite quarries in Kannur has been extended to July 17.

Slight decrease in Wayanad

The rain came down slightly in Wayanad on Sunday. However, the District Collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges and Anganwadis in the district on Monday.

Control rooms in Kozhikode

In Kozhikode, the district administration has opened 24 hours emergency control rooms. The district emergency operation centre shall be contacted on 0495-2371002 or the toll free number 1077.

The water level at Kakkayam reservoir has risen beyond its capacity due to incessant rain in its catchment area and hence the shutters of the reservoir have been raised to 30 centimetres releasing 50 cumecs. People residing on the banks of the Kuttiyadi River have been warned against flooding.